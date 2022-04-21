-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.01). Health Catalyst reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

Shares of HCAT stock traded down $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $21.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,500. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.68. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,100 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 23,209 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $587,187.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,764 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 1.2% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 27.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 23.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

