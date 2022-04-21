$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kirby’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.24. Kirby posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 583.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kirby.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.40 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. Kirby’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

KEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

Shares of NYSE KEX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.86. Kirby has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $75.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Kirby news, Director C Sean Day sold 6,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $433,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J H. Pyne sold 13,198 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $857,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,950 shares of company stock worth $3,108,495. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby (Get Rating)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kirby (KEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.