-$0.62 EPS Expected for Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.62) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.96) and the highest is ($0.30). Cellectis reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 121.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($1.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 41.88% and a negative net margin of 170.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on CLLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of CLLS stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average is $7.26. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $20.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosight Management LP lifted its position in Cellectis by 1.2% in the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 87,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cellectis by 94.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cellectis by 10.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cellectis by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

