$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT – Get Rating) to report $0.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $2.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alliant Energy.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $65.21. 20,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,785. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

