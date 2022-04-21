$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) will announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted sales of $759.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year sales of $4.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $5.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.29. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.60.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $160.84 on Monday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $133.49 and a 12-month high of $183.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.15 and its 200 day moving average is $159.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.39 and a beta of 2.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.53%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $155,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,461,000 after purchasing an additional 99,965 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,759,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,193,000 after purchasing an additional 46,921 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,796,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,287,000 after purchasing an additional 124,659 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,365,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,669,000 after purchasing an additional 24,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,079,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,919,000 after purchasing an additional 27,056 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

