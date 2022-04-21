$1.36 EPS Expected for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.42. Oracle posted earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $4.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

Oracle stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,611,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,880,009. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.10 and its 200 day moving average is $86.73. The company has a market cap of $212.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle has a 52-week low of $70.23 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Oracle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.0% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 4,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,543 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

