$1.49 EPS Expected for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the lowest is $1.48. Camden Property Trust reported earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year earnings of $6.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $7.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.71.

Camden Property Trust stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.27 and its 200-day moving average is $165.40. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $117.07 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 128.77%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,269,400,000 after acquiring an additional 775,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,775,000 after purchasing an additional 421,801 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,587,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,006,000 after purchasing an additional 133,984 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $409,197,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,959,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,973,000 after purchasing an additional 230,696 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

