$1.53 EPS Expected for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Equitable’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the lowest is $1.50. Equitable reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Equitable will report full-year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Equitable.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.09.

Equitable stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.35. 82,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,381,694. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.76. Equitable has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $37.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $810,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $1,033,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,449 shares of company stock worth $4,958,188. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 714.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equitable (EQH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.