$1.84 EPS Expected for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.88. Dover reported earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full year earnings of $8.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $8.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $196.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.77.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Dover by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Dover by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DOV traded down $7.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,189,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,988. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. Dover has a 12-month low of $138.50 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

