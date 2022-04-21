10,331 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Acquired by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,331 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $854,771,000 after purchasing an additional 236,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $520,369,000 after purchasing an additional 35,351 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,877,642 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $411,750,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in FedEx by 308.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,285 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $207.19. 43,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,428. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.78. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $199.03 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.