10,673 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Acquired by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.99. 191,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,426,044. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.08 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.06.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

