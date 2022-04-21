1,522 Shares in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in CDW by 560.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in CDW by 575.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in CDW by 24.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

CDW stock opened at $179.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $162.47 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.28 and a 200-day moving average of $185.63.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 28.41%.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

