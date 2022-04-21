15,600 Shares in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Acquired by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TOST. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth approximately $549,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth $19,980,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth $8,148,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth $3,701,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth $1,070,000. 17.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Grimm sold 1,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $45,379.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,495.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 182,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $5,497,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 229,351 shares of company stock worth $6,592,315.

TOST stock opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.90. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $69.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOST. Zacks Investment Research raised Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

