$16.61 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAINGet Rating) to report sales of $16.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.47 million and the highest is $16.74 million. Gladstone Investment reported sales of $16.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year sales of $69.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.78 million to $70.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $67.84 million, with estimates ranging from $67.63 million to $68.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAINGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.05 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 151.59% and a return on equity of 7.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.59. 91,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.56. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average is $15.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $80,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Investment (Get Rating)

Gladstone Investment Corporation specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

