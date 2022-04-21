1,718 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Garmin by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 598,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,733,000 after acquiring an additional 81,134 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Garmin by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 22,339 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

GRMN stock opened at $114.68 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $106.66 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.46.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRMN. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

