$177.24 Million in Sales Expected for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) to post $177.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $180.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $175.00 million. Axos Financial reported sales of $159.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year sales of $707.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $699.10 million to $714.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $779.21 million, with estimates ranging from $749.10 million to $800.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Axos Financial.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $176.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AX. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

AX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.37. 470,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,444. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $62.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.19.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $180,881.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $76,989.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 417,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Axos Financial by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 60,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,392,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 30,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial (Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axos Financial (AX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.