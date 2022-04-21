$2.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) to announce $2.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.02 billion and the lowest is $1.99 billion. Cintas reported sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year sales of $7.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $7.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cintas.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTAS. Argus decreased their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.40.

Cintas stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $424.52. 2,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,564. Cintas has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The company has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,164,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,732,002,000 after acquiring an additional 306,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cintas by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,972,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,760,689,000 after purchasing an additional 49,786 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,771,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,280,000 after purchasing an additional 57,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,960,000 after buying an additional 50,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,587,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cintas (CTAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.