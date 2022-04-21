-$2.06 EPS Expected for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) will announce ($2.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.71). Sage Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($8.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.62) to ($5.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($7.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.84) to ($3.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,258.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAGE. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,353,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $3,219,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 12,885 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,005,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SAGE traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $34.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,525. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average of $39.30. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $80.87.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

