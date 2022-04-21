$2.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.54. Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 229.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year earnings of $9.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $12.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $12.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.35.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $57,426,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.07. 427,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,665,789. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The firm has a market cap of $377.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

