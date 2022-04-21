$2.32 EPS Expected for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $2.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.35 and the lowest is $2.28. Brunswick posted earnings of $2.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year earnings of $10.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $12.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.62.

In other news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,894 shares of company stock worth $1,024,186 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 176,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Brunswick by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $1,387,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 168,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,053,000 after acquiring an additional 51,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BC opened at $79.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $72.71 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.29%.

Brunswick Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

