$2.78 EPS Expected for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $2.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.95 and the lowest is $2.71. T. Rowe Price Group reported earnings per share of $3.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year earnings of $11.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $11.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.67 to $12.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.00.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $144.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $133.07 and a 1 year high of $224.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

