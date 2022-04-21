$2.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) to report $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.93. The Hanover Insurance Group reported earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $10.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $10.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $11.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THG. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

THG traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.53. The stock had a trading volume of 429 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,943. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $121.69 and a twelve month high of $154.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $1,305,320.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,095,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,299 shares of company stock valued at $4,868,323. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3,720.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

