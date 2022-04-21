$20.40 Million in Sales Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) to report $20.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.79 million and the highest is $23.10 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $20.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $90.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.43 million to $98.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $152.00 million, with estimates ranging from $66.41 million to $349.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.62%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

NASDAQ:ENTA traded down $5.61 on Thursday, reaching $70.18. The stock had a trading volume of 163,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,968. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.16. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $40.37 and a 12-month high of $102.00.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 50,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $3,601,317.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,767.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,683 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,777. 12.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,282,000 after buying an additional 54,887 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,012,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,689,000 after buying an additional 53,116 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,820.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 969,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,090,000 after buying an additional 936,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 318,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,801,000 after purchasing an additional 135,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

