$20.40 Million in Sales Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTAGet Rating) to report $20.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.79 million and the highest is $23.10 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $20.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $90.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.43 million to $98.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $152.00 million, with estimates ranging from $66.41 million to $349.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.62%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

NASDAQ:ENTA traded down $5.61 on Thursday, reaching $70.18. The stock had a trading volume of 163,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,968. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.16. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $40.37 and a 12-month high of $102.00.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 50,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $3,601,317.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,767.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,683 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,777. 12.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,282,000 after buying an additional 54,887 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,012,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,689,000 after buying an additional 53,116 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,820.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 969,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,090,000 after buying an additional 936,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 318,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,801,000 after purchasing an additional 135,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.