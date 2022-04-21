$247.92 Million in Sales Expected for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) to post $247.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tripadvisor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $248.97 million and the lowest is $247.00 million. Tripadvisor reported sales of $123.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRIP. Mizuho decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.30. 31,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,390. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.37.

In other Tripadvisor news, Director Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $1,119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,504,205 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $84,768,000 after buying an additional 403,202 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,045 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 12.3% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 191,170 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 20,975 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the third quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

