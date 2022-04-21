247,400 Shares in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 247,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,680,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of agilon health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in agilon health during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in agilon health by 899.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

agilon health stock opened at $21.69 on Thursday. agilon health, inc. has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion and a PE ratio of -20.27.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $462.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 6,296 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $139,393.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,285.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 79,457 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $1,529,547.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,267 shares of company stock worth $2,325,051.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

