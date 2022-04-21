$3.06 EPS Expected for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) will report $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Target’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.69. Target reported earnings of $3.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full year earnings of $14.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $14.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $15.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.30 to $16.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.23.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,333 shares of company stock valued at $21,462,753 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after purchasing an additional 637,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,313,977,000 after purchasing an additional 191,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Target by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 157,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $1,094,330,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT stock opened at $249.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.80. Target has a 12-month low of $184.00 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $115.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

