$3.28 Billion in Sales Expected for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) will post $3.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.39 billion. LKQ posted sales of $3.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year sales of $13.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.09 billion to $13.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.45 billion to $13.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on LKQ. Barrington Research downgraded LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

LKQ stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,946,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,798. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $1,844,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in LKQ by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 533,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after buying an additional 123,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

