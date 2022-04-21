$3.65 EPS Expected for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) will announce $3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.96. Century Communities posted earnings per share of $3.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year earnings of $16.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.00 to $17.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $18.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.38 to $18.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Century Communities.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,246,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,148,000 after acquiring an additional 169,936 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,781,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,471,000 after buying an additional 104,305 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,055,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,835,000 after purchasing an additional 299,970 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 888,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,643,000 after purchasing an additional 19,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 867,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,916,000 after purchasing an additional 86,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

CCS stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,849. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $46.63 and a 1 year high of $86.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 5.49%.

About Century Communities (Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.