$3.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.75 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.76 billion. Consolidated Edison reported sales of $3.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year sales of $13.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $14.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.04 billion to $14.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ED. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.08.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 512 shares of company stock valued at $46,801 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,874,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,364,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,334,749,000 after purchasing an additional 505,539 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,378,000 after purchasing an additional 479,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,421,000 after purchasing an additional 204,193 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,351,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,869,000 after purchasing an additional 168,678 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,913,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,185. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $71.17 and a 52 week high of $99.22. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.60 and a 200 day moving average of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 82.08%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

