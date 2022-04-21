$30.22 Million in Sales Expected for Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) will post $30.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.19 million to $31.25 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full-year sales of $104.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.47 million to $105.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $120.96 million, with estimates ranging from $119.23 million to $122.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Reservoir Media.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.15 million.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Cook acquired 6,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $47,167.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Golnar Khosrowshahi acquired 10,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $79,353.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 491,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,449,927.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSVR. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,775,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,620,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,269,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,487,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,925,000. 39.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RSVR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,481. Reservoir Media has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Reservoir Media Management, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

