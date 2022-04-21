$322.54 Million in Sales Expected for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) will announce sales of $322.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $314.27 million to $326.00 million. Envestnet reported sales of $275.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envestnet had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENV. DA Davidson raised shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Envestnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.71.

Shares of NYSE:ENV traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.12. The company had a trading volume of 341,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 346.43 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Envestnet has a one year low of $64.70 and a one year high of $85.99.

In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Envestnet by 2,168.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Envestnet by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

