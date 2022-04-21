$41.64 Million in Sales Expected for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) to announce $41.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Rocket Lab USA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.37 million and the highest is $46.84 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA will report full-year sales of $226.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $201.00 million to $257.63 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $332.75 million, with estimates ranging from $282.00 million to $370.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rocket Lab USA.

RKLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 35,813 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,628 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,876 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RKLB opened at 8.57 on Monday. Rocket Lab USA has a fifty-two week low of 7.51 and a fifty-two week high of 21.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 8.63 and its 200 day moving average price is 11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, an aerospace company, focuses on developing rocket launch and control systems for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft components, satellites and other spacecraft, and on-orbit management solutions; and designs, manufactures, and sells Electron and Neutron launch vehicles, as well as offers Photon platform for spacecraft solutions.

