$422.27 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) to announce $422.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $407.10 million and the highest is $435.90 million. Compass Minerals International reported sales of $426.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a positive return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.00 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CL King increased their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 103.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMP traded down $0.72 on Monday, hitting $64.94. 433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,685. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.49. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -9.16%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

