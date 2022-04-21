422 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $6.47 on Thursday, reaching $440.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,258,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,054,939. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $406.34 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $441.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

