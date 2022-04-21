$43.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) will announce $43.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $43.48 billion. Cardinal Health posted sales of $39.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year sales of $177.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $176.90 billion to $177.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $185.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $183.91 billion to $187.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cardinal Health.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.10.

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.24. The company had a trading volume of 22,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,234. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $64.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,008 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,618,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,348,000 after purchasing an additional 100,386 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,482,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,691,000 after purchasing an additional 427,812 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardinal Health (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardinal Health (CAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.