4,590 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,610,000 after buying an additional 55,890 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $615,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Valero Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 252,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,954,000 after purchasing an additional 81,336 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $108.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $111.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.87.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

