$465.75 Million in Sales Expected for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) will report $465.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $465.00 million to $466.50 million. Synaptics reported sales of $325.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.90 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Synaptics from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.08.

SYNA traded down $0.78 on Monday, hitting $159.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,717. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.38. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $114.05 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Synaptics by 99.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,689,000 after buying an additional 133,810 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 123.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

