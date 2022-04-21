$473.32 Million in Sales Expected for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) to report sales of $473.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $468.89 million to $476.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported sales of $425.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.45.

MAA traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $212.86. 1,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,493. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $151.99 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 94.36%.

In related news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total value of $790,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $656,403,000. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 865.4% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,313,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,906,000 after buying an additional 2,074,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,225,000 after buying an additional 807,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,333,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,682,574,000 after buying an additional 546,867 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,313,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

