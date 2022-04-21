$506.33 Million in Sales Expected for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) to report sales of $506.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $526.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $485.95 million. Titan International reported sales of $403.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Titan International had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $487.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th.

Shares of Titan International stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.75. 255,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,080. Titan International has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other Titan International news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $562,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 247,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 34,790 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Titan International by 2.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Titan International by 20.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 102,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 17,701 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan International by 396.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 341,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan International by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

