$534.68 Million in Sales Expected for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $534.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $528.60 million to $543.70 million. Check Point Software Technologies posted sales of $507.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHKP. Piper Sandler cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Summit Insights started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

Shares of CHKP stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $143.21. The company had a trading volume of 9,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,466. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.07. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $149.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,158,000 after buying an additional 516,582 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.