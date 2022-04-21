$54.10 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) will post sales of $54.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.48 million. Apollo Investment reported sales of $50.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year sales of $212.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $211.89 million to $213.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $223.99 million, with estimates ranging from $220.54 million to $228.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.53 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 57.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

AINV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AINV. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Apollo Investment by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 207,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 33,824 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Apollo Investment by 16.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Apollo Investment by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Apollo Investment by 10.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 115,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Apollo Investment by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. 35.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AINV stock remained flat at $$13.42 during trading on Friday. 291,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,399. The stock has a market cap of $854.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.82. Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average is $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.03%.

Apollo Investment declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (ÂBDCÂ) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the Â1940 ActÂ) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

