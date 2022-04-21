5,452 Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 68.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 30.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 847.4% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BTI opened at $43.56 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7354 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BTI. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($46.84) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

