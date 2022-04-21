$6.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2022

Brokerages predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LADGet Rating) will post $6.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.37 billion and the highest is $7.17 billion. Lithia Motors posted sales of $6.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year sales of $26.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.47 billion to $28.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $27.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.06 billion to $31.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LADGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.09 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share.

LAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

In other Lithia Motors news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 2,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.96, for a total value of $871,309.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total transaction of $624,423.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,805 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 417.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAD stock traded down $12.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $294.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,566. The company’s fifty day moving average is $317.39 and its 200-day moving average is $309.08. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $274.03 and a 1 year high of $406.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 3.86%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.