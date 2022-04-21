$6.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) will post $6.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.37 billion and the highest is $7.17 billion. Lithia Motors posted sales of $6.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year sales of $26.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.47 billion to $28.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $27.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.06 billion to $31.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.09 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share.

LAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

In other Lithia Motors news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 2,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.96, for a total value of $871,309.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total transaction of $624,423.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,805 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 417.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAD stock traded down $12.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $294.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,566. The company’s fifty day moving average is $317.39 and its 200-day moving average is $309.08. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $274.03 and a 1 year high of $406.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 3.86%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

