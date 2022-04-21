$6.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) will post sales of $6.74 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $6.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year sales of $27.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.54 billion to $28.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $29.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.86 billion to $29.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dollar Tree.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.70.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morris Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLTR opened at $175.80 on Monday. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $177.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.26.

Dollar Tree Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar Tree (DLTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.