$601.18 Million in Sales Expected for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) will report $601.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $601.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $600.40 million. G-III Apparel Group reported sales of $519.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on GIII shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,789,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 404,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 209,973 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1,388.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 48,511 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIII stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.44. The stock had a trading volume of 583,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.23. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

