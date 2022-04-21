$606.01 Million in Sales Expected for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) will report sales of $606.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $604.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $607.90 million. Acadia Healthcare posted sales of $551.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year sales of $2.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $593.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACHC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1,503.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,176,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,937 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,783,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,598,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000,000 after buying an additional 910,813 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 928,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,342,000 after buying an additional 535,593 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 856,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,959,000 after buying an additional 434,500 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ACHC traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.08 and a 200 day moving average of $60.14. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $50.07 and a one year high of $76.69.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

