6,168 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $257.29. The stock had a trading volume of 22,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,438. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $261.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.24.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

