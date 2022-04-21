$62.90 Million in Sales Expected for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) will report $62.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.40 million to $64.96 million. Phreesia posted sales of $48.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year sales of $273.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $273.01 million to $275.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $351.24 million, with estimates ranging from $344.31 million to $354.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 25.34% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHR. Guggenheim began coverage on Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Phreesia from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Phreesia from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

NYSE:PHR traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.32. 15,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,137. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.36. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $76.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 10.5% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 997,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,282,000 after purchasing an additional 95,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at $6,504,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at $725,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Phreesia by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

