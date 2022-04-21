$628.08 Million in Sales Expected for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) will report sales of $628.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $618.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $645.80 million. Splunk reported sales of $502.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year sales of $3.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The company had revenue of $901.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.21.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded down $10.58 on Friday, hitting $125.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,551. Splunk has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $176.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.15 and a 200-day moving average of $131.37.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,269 shares of company stock worth $392,490 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 327.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 99,798 shares of the software company’s stock worth $14,831,000 after acquiring an additional 76,434 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 856 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,008 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

