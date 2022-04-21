690 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,206.5% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period.

IWP traded down $3.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,419. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.97 and a twelve month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

